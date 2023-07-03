Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) closed Friday at $1.28 per share, down from $1.65 a day earlier. While Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -22.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UNCY rose by 42.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.87 to $0.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.47% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UNCY is recording an average volume of 246.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.53%, with a loss of -14.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.60, showing growth from the present price of $1.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UNCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UNCY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UNCY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 717,349 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.96 million, following the purchase of 717,349 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 647,416.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 92,362 position in UNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 69789.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 267.30%, now holding 95898.0 shares worth $0.13 million. UNCY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.30% at present.