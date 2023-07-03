The share price of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) rose to $6.96 per share on Friday from $6.91. While ECARX Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ECX fell by -29.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.32 to $3.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.53% in the last 200 days.

On May 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ECARX Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ECX is recording an average volume of 154.06K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.77%, with a loss of -20.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.31, showing growth from the present price of $6.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ECX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ECARX Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ECX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ECX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lumyna Investments Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ECX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.60%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -26,478 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 281,387.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 29,656 position in ECX. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC sold an additional 10000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.18%, now holding 45000.0 shares worth $0.33 million. ECX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.