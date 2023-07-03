A share of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) closed at $0.11 per share on Friday, up from $0.11 day before. While Mobiquity Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 4.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MOBQ fell by -92.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.47 to $0.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.16% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MOBQ is registering an average volume of 9.26M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 28.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 59.61%, with a loss of -31.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MOBQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MOBQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,121,820 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the purchase of 1,121,820 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its MOBQ holdings by 84.84% and now holds 25005.0 MOBQ shares valued at $4351.0 with the added 11477.0 shares during the period. MOBQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.