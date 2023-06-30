As of Thursday, World Kinect Corporation’s (NYSE:WKC) stock closed at $20.61, down from $21.03 the previous day. While World Kinect Corporation has underperformed by -2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WKC fell by -5.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.65 to $19.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) to Underperform.

Analysis of World Kinect Corporation (WKC)

Investors in World Kinect Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.56 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of World Kinect Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WKC is recording 605.78K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.54%, with a loss of -8.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WKC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze World Kinect Corporation Shares?

The Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market is dominated by World Kinect Corporation (WKC) based in the USA. When comparing World Kinect Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WKC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WKC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WKC has decreased by -2.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,106,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $231.13 million, following the sale of -290,737 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WKC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 100,523 additional shares for a total stake of worth $161.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,050,032.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 251,980 position in WKC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.17 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.10%, now holding 3.15 million shares worth $72.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its WKC holdings by 16.18% and now holds 3.11 million WKC shares valued at $71.06 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. WKC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.