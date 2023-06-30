As of Thursday, O-I Glass Inc.’s (NYSE:OI) stock closed at $21.01, up from $20.64 the previous day. While O-I Glass Inc. has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OI rose by 43.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.52 to $11.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.30% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On February 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) to Outperform.

Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of O-I Glass Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OI is recording 1.00M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a loss of -0.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.00, showing growth from the present price of $21.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze O-I Glass Inc. Shares?

The Packaging & Containers market is dominated by O-I Glass Inc. (OI) based in the USA. When comparing O-I Glass Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 129.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OI has decreased by -3.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,446,991 shares of the stock, with a value of $465.1 million, following the sale of -820,973 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 92,881 additional shares for a total stake of worth $398.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,231,753.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 53,023 position in OI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 26840.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.47%, now holding 5.72 million shares worth $118.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its OI holdings by 17.27% and now holds 4.52 million OI shares valued at $93.66 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. OI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.