Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) closed Thursday at $18.30 per share, up from $18.28 a day earlier. While Veritex Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VBTX fell by -38.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.94 to $14.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.07% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On January 05, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

The current dividend for VBTX investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VBTX is recording an average volume of 525.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a loss of -2.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.23, showing growth from the present price of $18.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VBTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritex Holdings Inc. Shares?

Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Veritex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VBTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VBTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VBTX has increased by 2.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,366,115 shares of the stock, with a value of $127.21 million, following the purchase of 192,210 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in VBTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 280,608 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,841,790.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 57,175 position in VBTX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.33%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $46.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its VBTX holdings by 4.83% and now holds 2.38 million VBTX shares valued at $41.04 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. VBTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.