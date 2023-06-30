Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) closed Thursday at $44.09 per share, up from $43.19 a day earlier. While Scorpio Tankers Inc. has overperformed by 2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG rose by 17.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.20 to $28.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

The current dividend for STNG investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STNG is recording an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.73%, with a loss of -2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.01, showing growth from the present price of $44.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is based in the Monaco and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 314.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in STNG has increased by 12.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,712,953 shares of the stock, with a value of $169.94 million, following the purchase of 410,632 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,404,567 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,404,567.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -159,204 position in STNG. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI sold an additional -0.21 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.10%, now holding 1.4 million shares worth $64.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its STNG holdings by -2.76% and now holds 1.39 million STNG shares valued at $63.4 million with the lessened 39262.0 shares during the period. STNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.10% at present.