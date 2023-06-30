In the current trading session, Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) stock is trading at the price of $49.13, a gain of 1.36% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -17.36% less than its 52-week high of $59.45 and 60.29% better than its 52-week low of $30.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.45% below the high and +15.07% above the low.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SLB’s SMA-200 is $49.34.

It is also essential to consider SLB stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.36 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 55.34. SLB’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.83, resulting in an 28.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 19 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.84 in simple terms.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Earnings History

If we examine Schlumberger Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.63, slashing the consensus of $0.6. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 5.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.6. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 5.00%.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 10 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.75 and 0.69 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.71 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.50 and also replicates 42.00% growth rate year over year.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Schlumberger Limited (SLB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.19% of shares. A total of 1,911 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.28% of its stock and 83.44% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 127.41 million shares that make 8.97% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.26 billion.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 105.69 million shares of SLB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 7.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.19 billion.

An overview of Schlumberger Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Schlumberger Limited (SLB) traded 8,607,688 shares per day, with a moving average of $47.56 and price change of +4.19. With the moving average of $46.78 and a price change of -3.46, about 9,617,508 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SLB’s 100-day average volume is 9,442,037 shares, alongside a moving average of $49.15 and a price change of -3.92.