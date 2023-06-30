The share price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) rose to $27.12 per share on Thursday from $26.75. While Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPAC rose by 46.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.97 to $16.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.92% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On June 22, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) to Overweight.

Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EPAC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EPAC is recording an average volume of 263.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.28%, with a loss of -3.07% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is based in the USA. When comparing Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 256.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EPAC has decreased by -1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,270,868 shares of the stock, with a value of $210.25 million, following the sale of -153,044 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EPAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 135,119 additional shares for a total stake of worth $164.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,459,959.

During the first quarter, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC added a 37,744 position in EPAC. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.30%, now holding 4.8 million shares worth $122.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its EPAC holdings by 506.52% and now holds 3.34 million EPAC shares valued at $84.99 million with the added 2.79 million shares during the period. EPAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 106.00% at present.