Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) marked $37.55 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $36.33. While Ovintiv Inc. has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OVV fell by -22.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.10 to $32.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, UBS started tracking Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

OVV currently pays a dividend of $1.20 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ovintiv Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 62.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.07M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OVV stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a gain of 6.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.45, showing growth from the present price of $37.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OVV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ovintiv Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Ovintiv Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 310.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OVV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OVV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in OVV has increased by 24.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,016,020 shares of the stock, with a value of $893.42 million, following the purchase of 5,361,244 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OVV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 710,862 additional shares for a total stake of worth $820.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,822,466.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,444,777 position in OVV. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.13%, now holding 12.32 million shares worth $407.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OVV holdings by 0.47% and now holds 7.02 million OVV shares valued at $232.28 million with the added 32541.0 shares during the period. OVV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.20% at present.