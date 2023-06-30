In Thursday’s session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) marked $159.26 per share, down from $160.57 in the previous session. While Spotify Technology S.A. has underperformed by -0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPOT rose by 60.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $161.66 to $69.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.95% in the last 200 days.

On June 21, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) to Outperform.

Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Spotify Technology S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SPOT has an average volume of 1.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $157.81, showing decline from the present price of $159.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spotify Technology S.A. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in SPOT has decreased by -1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,494,681 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.09 billion, following the sale of -442,873 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -993,042 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.3 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,708,366.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 2,319,266 position in SPOT. Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual sold an additional -0.55 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.01%, now holding 3.38 million shares worth $502.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its SPOT holdings by 11.26% and now holds 3.04 million SPOT shares valued at $452.92 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. SPOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.