Currently, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) stock is trading at $13.74, marking a gain of 0.26% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -22.70% below its 52-week high of $17.78 and 95.52% above its 52-week low of $7.03. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -15.79% below the high and +3.22% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GFI’s SMA-200 is $11.71.

As well, it is important to consider GFI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.88.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 39.85. GFI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.90, resulting in an 16.05 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.50 in simple terms.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gold Fields Limited (GFI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 347 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 27.35% of its stock and 27.35% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation holding total of 57.73 million shares that make 6.46% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 768.98 million.

The securities firm RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC holds 17.32 million shares of GFI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.94%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 230.77 million.

An overview of Gold Fields Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gold Fields Limited (GFI) traded 5,869,375 shares per day, with a moving average of $14.78 and price change of -2.02. With the moving average of $15.29 and a price change of -1.36, about 5,566,276 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GFI’s 100-day average volume is 5,826,110 shares, alongside a moving average of $13.48 and a price change of +2.86.