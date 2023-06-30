As of Thursday, Liberty Global plc’s (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock closed at $17.71, down from $17.89 the previous day. While Liberty Global plc has underperformed by -1.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBTYK fell by -23.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.56 to $16.16, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2019, Pivotal Research Group Reiterated Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) to Buy.

Analysis of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LBTYK is recording 2.22M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a gain of 2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBTYK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Liberty Global plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBTYK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBTYK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC made another increased to its shares in LBTYK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.80%.

At the end of the first quarter, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its LBTYK holdings by -2.00% and now holds 7.62 million LBTYK shares valued at $129.64 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. LBTYK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.18% at present.