As of Thursday, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) stock closed at $74.67, down from $75.49 the previous day. While Guidewire Software Inc. has underperformed by -1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GWRE rose by 0.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $83.51 to $52.08, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.27% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On June 27, 2023, Stifel Upgraded Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) to Buy.

Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Guidewire Software Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GWRE is recording 728.06K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 8.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $84.08, showing growth from the present price of $74.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GWRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Guidewire Software Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GWRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GWRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GWRE has increased by 0.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,735,425 shares of the stock, with a value of $641.89 million, following the purchase of 72,657 additional shares during the last quarter. BAMCO, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GWRE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 226,720 additional shares for a total stake of worth $506.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,106,230.

During the first quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC subtracted a -267,745 position in GWRE. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 1.03 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.07%, now holding 4.16 million shares worth $344.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GWRE holdings by -0.27% and now holds 3.61 million GWRE shares valued at $299.46 million with the lessened 9735.0 shares during the period. GWRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 102.62% at present.