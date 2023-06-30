As of Thursday, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DRS) stock closed at $17.25, up from $16.98 the previous day. While Leonardo DRS Inc. has overperformed by 1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRS rose by 62.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.50 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.75% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2023, Truist started tracking Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Leonardo DRS Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DRS is recording 837.02K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a gain of 2.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.25, showing growth from the present price of $17.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leonardo DRS Inc. Shares?

The Aerospace & Defense market is dominated by Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) based in the USA. When comparing Leonardo DRS Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 80.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in DRS has increased by 501.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,208,847 shares of the stock, with a value of $63.55 million, following the purchase of 3,508,682 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,168 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,834,960.

During the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B added a 1,898,539 position in DRS. Boston Partners Global Investors, purchased an additional 2.07 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 852.07%, now holding 2.31 million shares worth $34.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its DRS holdings by 9.03% and now holds 2.09 million DRS shares valued at $31.63 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. DRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.90% at present.