As of Thursday, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:ETWO) stock closed at $5.60, up from $5.59 the previous day. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -32.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.33 to $3.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.13% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) to Hold.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ETWO is recording 1.74M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a gain of 5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.17, showing decline from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETWO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETWO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis’s position in ETWO has decreased by -1.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,607,831 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.04 million, following the sale of -567,712 additional shares during the last quarter.

ETWO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 113.93% at present.