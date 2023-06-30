Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) marked $22.65 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $22.18. While Cousins Properties Incorporated has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUZ fell by -24.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.12 to $18.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.19% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On April 20, 2023, Jefferies started tracking Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

CUZ currently pays a dividend of $1.28 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.58M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CUZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 8.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.22, showing growth from the present price of $22.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cousins Properties Incorporated Shares?

The USA based company Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is one of the biggest names in REIT – Office. When comparing Cousins Properties Incorporated shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CUZ has increased by 0.52% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,161,474 shares of the stock, with a value of $441.46 million, following the purchase of 113,779 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Capital Management made another increased to its shares in CUZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,861,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $333.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,757,073.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 94,943 position in CUZ. Principal Global Investors LLC purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.19%, now holding 10.76 million shares worth $214.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CUZ holdings by 0.88% and now holds 8.47 million CUZ shares valued at $168.64 million with the added 73517.0 shares during the period. CUZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 111.58% at present.