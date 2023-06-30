As of Thursday, Carriage Services Inc.’s (NYSE:CSV) stock closed at $33.76, up from $28.04 the previous day. While Carriage Services Inc. has overperformed by 20.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSV fell by -14.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.52 to $22.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Carriage Services Inc. (CSV)

Investors in Carriage Services Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.45 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carriage Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CSV is recording 78.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a gain of 23.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.75, showing growth from the present price of $33.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carriage Services Inc. Shares?

The Personal Services market is dominated by Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) based in the USA. When comparing Carriage Services Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd’s position in CSV has increased by 18.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,263,207 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.05 million, following the purchase of 200,006 additional shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Services LLC made another increased to its shares in CSV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.75%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 39,433 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,091,973.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -36,299 position in CSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.68%, now holding 0.81 million shares worth $21.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CSV holdings by -3.91% and now holds 0.81 million CSV shares valued at $21.18 million with the lessened 32941.0 shares during the period. CSV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.