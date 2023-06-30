The share price of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) rose to $7.30 per share on Thursday from $7.14. While Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has overperformed by 2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOMA rose by 48.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.45 to $4.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.40% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2020, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of LOMA’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LOMA is recording an average volume of 230.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 8.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.41, showing growth from the present price of $7.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOMA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Shares?

A leading company in the Building Materials sector, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 280.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.20%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LOMA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LOMA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in LOMA has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,100,323 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.52 million, following the sale of -1,764 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,873,428.

LOMA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.90% at present.