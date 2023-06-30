Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) closed Thursday at $39.65 per share, down from $39.90 a day earlier. While Futu Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUTU fell by -24.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $72.20 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.35% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) to Outperform.

Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 52.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Futu Holdings Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FUTU is recording an average volume of 1.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a loss of -0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $56.55, showing growth from the present price of $39.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Futu Holdings Limited Shares?

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is based in the Hong Kong and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Capital Markets market. When comparing Futu Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 119.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FUTU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FUTU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in FUTU has increased by 332.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,485,651 shares of the stock, with a value of $165.34 million, following the purchase of 3,447,584 additional shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in FUTU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,793.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,438,664 additional shares for a total stake of worth $93.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,525,973.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 9,759 position in FUTU. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 74608.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.22%, now holding 1.84 million shares worth $67.95 million. FUTU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.40% at present.