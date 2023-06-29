Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) marked $29.19 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $28.13. While Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGIO rose by 26.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.76 to $19.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.60% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On February 03, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 600.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 472.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AGIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 8.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.40, showing growth from the present price of $29.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in AGIO has increased by 4.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,723,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $144.68 million, following the purchase of 260,474 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AGIO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 83,313 additional shares for a total stake of worth $134.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,325,959.

During the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG subtracted a -43,292 position in AGIO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 24043.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.61%, now holding 3.94 million shares worth $99.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC increased its AGIO holdings by 25.82% and now holds 3.46 million AGIO shares valued at $87.47 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. AGIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.02% at present.