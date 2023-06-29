As of Wednesday, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMKR) stock closed at $29.36, down from $29.37 the previous day. While Amkor Technology Inc. has underperformed by -0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMKR rose by 65.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.38 to $14.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.83% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Investors in Amkor Technology Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.30 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Amkor Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMKR is recording 909.25K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a gain of 12.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing decline from the present price of $29.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amkor Technology Inc. Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) based in the USA. When comparing Amkor Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -73.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in AMKR has decreased by -4.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,926,915 shares of the stock, with a value of $369.89 million, following the sale of -784,269 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AMKR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,028,396 additional shares for a total stake of worth $293.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,830,669.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -67,394 position in AMKR. LSV Asset Management sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.09%, now holding 7.64 million shares worth $189.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AMKR holdings by 2.80% and now holds 3.52 million AMKR shares valued at $87.12 million with the added 95883.0 shares during the period. AMKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.20% at present.