In Wednesday’s session, The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) marked $7.17 per share, down from $7.21 in the previous session. While The GEO Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEO rose by 4.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.44 to $6.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) to Outperform.

Analysis of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The GEO Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GEO has an average volume of 1.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.33%, with a loss of -2.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The GEO Group Inc. Shares?

Security & Protection Services giant The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing The GEO Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -28.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GEO has increased by 9.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,934,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $141.25 million, following the purchase of 1,564,975 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GEO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its GEO holdings by -1.12% and now holds 4.9 million GEO shares valued at $36.58 million with the lessened 55295.0 shares during the period. GEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.00% at present.