Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) closed Wednesday at $18.70 per share, up from $18.48 a day earlier. While Remitly Global Inc. has overperformed by 1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RELY rose by 109.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.03 to $7.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.45% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) to Peer Perform.

Analysis of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Remitly Global Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RELY is recording an average volume of 954.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.60, showing growth from the present price of $18.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RELY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Remitly Global Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RELY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RELY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RELY has increased by 15.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,798,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.7 million, following the purchase of 1,301,442 additional shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in RELY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,814,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $169.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,260,988.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 1,039,434 position in RELY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 4.77 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 274.27%, now holding 6.51 million shares worth $119.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RELY holdings by -2.73% and now holds 5.75 million RELY shares valued at $105.41 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. RELY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.80% at present.