Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) closed Wednesday at $19.23 per share, up from $18.85 a day earlier. While Owens & Minor Inc. has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -41.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.03 to $11.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) to Neutral.

Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

The current dividend for OMI investors is set at $0.01 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Owens & Minor Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OMI is recording an average volume of 773.73K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.40, showing growth from the present price of $19.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMI has decreased by -1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,399,027 shares of the stock, with a value of $231.51 million, following the sale of -135,179 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 286,158 additional shares for a total stake of worth $199.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,816,142.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 119,090 position in OMI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.46%, now holding 4.82 million shares worth $97.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Deerfield Management Co. LP increased its OMI holdings by 228.03% and now holds 3.87 million OMI shares valued at $78.55 million with the added 2.69 million shares during the period. OMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 105.08% at present.