Within its last year performance, KTRA fell by -80.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.00 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.78% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

One of the most important indicators of Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 465.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KTRA is recording 35.60K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a loss of -10.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Kintara Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC’s position in KTRA has decreased by -0.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,036 shares of the stock, with a value of $45056.0, following the sale of -98 additional shares during the last quarter.

KTRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.70% at present.