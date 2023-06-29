In Wednesday’s session, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) marked $51.39 per share, up from $49.98 in the previous session. While Zillow Group Inc. has overperformed by 2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZG rose by 49.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.43 to $26.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.60% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On June 27, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZG has an average volume of 385.17K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a gain of 8.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.70, showing decline from the present price of $51.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zillow Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ZG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -28,987 additional shares for a total stake of worth $303.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,771,518.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,119,395 position in ZG. Independent Franchise Partners LL sold an additional 7905.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.33%, now holding 2.37 million shares worth $106.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ZG holdings by -1.57% and now holds 2.06 million ZG shares valued at $92.12 million with the lessened 32906.0 shares during the period. ZG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.