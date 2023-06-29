As of Wednesday, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IAS) stock closed at $18.15, up from $18.14 the previous day. While Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has overperformed by 0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAS rose by 67.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.66 to $6.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.71% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On June 07, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IAS is recording 908.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.55, showing growth from the present price of $18.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) based in the USA. When comparing Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 163.51, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 170.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in IAS has increased by 13.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,376,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $101.67 million, following the purchase of 658,815 additional shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LL made another decreased to its shares in IAS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -560,740 additional shares for a total stake of worth $41.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,190,949.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -11,107 position in IAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC sold an additional -1.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.95%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $34.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC increased its IAS holdings by 301.51% and now holds 1.56 million IAS shares valued at $29.56 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. IAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.