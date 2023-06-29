Currently, The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s (MICS) stock is trading at $1.30, marking a fall of -4.99% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.11% below its 52-week high of $10.10 and 36.99% above its 52-week low of $0.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -22.99% below the high and +12.61% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MICS’s SMA-200 is $3.6402.

As well, it is important to consider MICS stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.12.MICS’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.32, resulting in an 1.62 price to cash per share for the period.

How does The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 68.83% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.45% of its stock and 39.95% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holding total of 0.11 million shares that make 3.48% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.15 million.

The securities firm Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC holds 11738.0 shares of MICS, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.37%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15846.0.

An overview of The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) traded 111,848 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3548 and price change of +0.0100. With the moving average of $1.3752 and a price change of -0.2837, about 1,111,287 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MICS’s 100-day average volume is 578,289 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.9924 and a price change of -2.9000.