A share of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) closed at $29.58 per share on Wednesday, down from $30.00 day before. While United Bankshares Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UBSI fell by -16.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $27.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.44% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Stephens started tracking United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) recommending Equal-Weight.

Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

It’s important to note that UBSI shareholders are currently getting $1.44 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 62.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

United Bankshares Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UBSI is registering an average volume of 811.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a loss of -3.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.33, showing growth from the present price of $29.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UBSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze United Bankshares Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is based in the USA. When comparing United Bankshares Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 21.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UBSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UBSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UBSI has decreased by -0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,089,706 shares of the stock, with a value of $532.2 million, following the sale of -66,311 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UBSI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 515,033 additional shares for a total stake of worth $434.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,758,953.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 254,665 position in UBSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.25%, now holding 7.44 million shares worth $218.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou decreased its UBSI holdings by -2.63% and now holds 3.61 million UBSI shares valued at $106.09 million with the lessened 97236.0 shares during the period. UBSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.00% at present.