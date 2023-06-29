Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) closed Wednesday at $150.35 per share, down from $150.71 a day earlier. While Celsius Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELH rose by 125.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.46 to $61.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.43% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2023, Stephens started tracking Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -162.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CELH is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a gain of 7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.83, showing growth from the present price of $150.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celsius Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CELH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CELH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CELH has increased by 19.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,379,423 shares of the stock, with a value of $926.34 million, following the purchase of 1,181,679 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CELH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -37,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $589.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,692,470.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -213,030 position in CELH. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.54 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 47.41%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $211.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CELH holdings by 2.81% and now holds 1.57 million CELH shares valued at $196.6 million with the added 42821.0 shares during the period. CELH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.