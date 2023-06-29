Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) closed Wednesday at $4.73 per share, down from $4.77 a day earlier. While Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has underperformed by -0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTE fell by -61.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.30 to $4.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.77% in the last 200 days.

On April 18, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GTE is recording an average volume of 382.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -9.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.70, showing growth from the present price of $4.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Shares?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas E&P market. When comparing Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -174.30%.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. GMT Capital Corp.’s position in GTE has increased by 6.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,410,231 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.34 million, following the purchase of 157,200 additional shares during the last quarter. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GTE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -29.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -538,244 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,317,031.

During the first quarter, AQR Capital Management LLC added a 186,809 position in GTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 49540.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.50%, now holding 0.61 million shares worth $3.13 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its GTE holdings by 38.00% and now holds 0.56 million GTE shares valued at $2.86 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period.