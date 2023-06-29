Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) closed Wednesday at $36.20 per share, up from $35.80 a day earlier. While Brinker International Inc. has overperformed by 1.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EAT rose by 54.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.12 to $21.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Brinker International Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EAT is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.47%, with a gain of 0.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.88, showing growth from the present price of $36.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brinker International Inc. Shares?

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Brinker International Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EAT has decreased by -1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,505,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $237.96 million, following the sale of -85,477 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in EAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 31,201 additional shares for a total stake of worth $211.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,791,327.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 239,653 position in EAT. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold an additional -0.63 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.43%, now holding 3.44 million shares worth $125.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Holocene Advisors, LP increased its EAT holdings by 49.75% and now holds 1.86 million EAT shares valued at $67.89 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. EAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.28% at present.