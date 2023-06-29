In Wednesday’s session, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) marked $10.47 per share, up from $10.30 in the previous session. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -43.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.13% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On April 12, 2023, Northland Capital Downgraded ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) to Market Perform.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

With ADTN’s current dividend of $0.36 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 109.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADTN has an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.39%, with a gain of 1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,161,107 shares of the stock, with a value of $99.45 million, following the sale of -178,396 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -10,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,907,136.

During the first quarter, DNB Asset Management AS added a 198,169 position in ADTN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 86787.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.43%, now holding 2.62 million shares worth $23.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort decreased its ADTN holdings by -4.65% and now holds 2.48 million ADTN shares valued at $22.08 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.