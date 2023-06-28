A share of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) closed at $12.57 per share on Tuesday, up from $12.10 day before. While Relay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY fell by -39.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.06 to $9.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.19% in the last 200 days.

On April 20, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) to Hold.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RLAY is registering an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 3.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.05, showing growth from the present price of $12.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RLAY has increased by 1.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,347,558 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.27 million, following the purchase of 110,911 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in RLAY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -706,845 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,788,755.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 2,369,956 position in RLAY. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 64480.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.01%, now holding 6.33 million shares worth $70.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RLAY holdings by -6.13% and now holds 5.88 million RLAY shares valued at $65.51 million with the lessened -0.38 million shares during the period. RLAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.59% at present.