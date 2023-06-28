As of Tuesday, Inotiv Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock closed at $4.78, down from $5.01 the previous day. While Inotiv Inc. has underperformed by -4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOTV fell by -59.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.22 to $3.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.04% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) to Hold.

Analysis of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Inotiv Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NOTV is recording 382.95K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.30%, with a loss of -3.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.08, showing growth from the present price of $4.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOTV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inotiv Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOTV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOTV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in NOTV has increased by 18.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,503,093 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.14 million, following the purchase of 237,190 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NOTV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 127,455 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,106,387.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 115,183 position in NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 86.61%, now holding 0.77 million shares worth $4.7 million. NOTV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.00% at present.