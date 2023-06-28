As of Tuesday, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCT) stock closed at $9.24, up from $9.03 the previous day. While PureCycle Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCT rose by 14.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.95 to $4.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.29% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2022, Stifel started tracking PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

One of the most important indicators of PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PCT is recording 1.85M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a gain of 16.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.42, showing growth from the present price of $9.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PureCycle Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 172,717 additional shares for a total stake of worth $70.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,274,611.

During the first quarter, Abundance Wealth Counselors LLC added a 1,990,966 position in PCT. Samlyn Capital LLC sold an additional -0.74 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.74%, now holding 6.85 million shares worth $47.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PCT holdings by 1.63% and now holds 6.57 million PCT shares valued at $45.29 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.60% at present.