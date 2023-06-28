The share price of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) fell to $6.10 per share on Tuesday from $6.31. While Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has underperformed by -3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBAR rose by 166.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.60 to $1.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.37% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2020, HSBC Securities Upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) to Hold.

Analysis of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of BBAR’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.04 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 207.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BBAR is recording an average volume of 650.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.23%, with a loss of -0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing decline from the present price of $6.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 206.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BBAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BBAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Arrowstreet Capital LP’s position in BBAR has increased by 8.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 980,478 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.29 million, following the purchase of 80,572 additional shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in BBAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.17%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 104,784 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 420,667.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -91,086 position in BBAR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 9045.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.34%, now holding 0.28 million shares worth $1.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its BBAR holdings by 376.19% and now holds 0.26 million BBAR shares valued at $1.13 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. BBAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.00% at present.