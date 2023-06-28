The share price of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) rose to $2.64 per share on Tuesday from $2.27. While Arrival has overperformed by 16.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARVL fell by -96.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.00 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -84.47% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2021, Berenberg started tracking Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Arrival (ARVL)

To gain a thorough understanding of Arrival’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ARVL is recording an average volume of 711.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.31%, with a gain of 12.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing decline from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arrival Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARVL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARVL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.’s position in ARVL has increased by 58,359.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 929,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.49 million, following the purchase of 927,919 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 258,610 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 258,610.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -169,611 position in ARVL. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 9000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.64%, now holding 52600.0 shares worth $0.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its ARVL holdings by -36.48% and now holds 44481.0 ARVL shares valued at $0.17 million with the lessened 25551.0 shares during the period. ARVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.70% at present.