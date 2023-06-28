The share price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) fell to $5.84 per share on Tuesday from $5.92. While Genius Sports Limited has underperformed by -1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GENI rose by 110.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.39 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.17% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, Lake Street started tracking Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genius Sports Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GENI is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.27%, with a gain of 2.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,212,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,567,728.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort added a 725,274 position in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.71%, now holding 5.7 million shares worth $32.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its GENI holdings by 5.91% and now holds 5.11 million GENI shares valued at $29.23 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.20% at present.