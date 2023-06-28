C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) marked $2.75 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $2.76. While C4 Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCC fell by -61.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.23 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) to Neutral.

Analysis of C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 657.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CCCC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.14%, with a loss of -11.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.42, showing growth from the present price of $2.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze C4 Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CCCC has decreased by -1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,716,021 shares of the stock, with a value of $19.38 million, following the sale of -59,677 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CCCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -16,861 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,054,408.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -49,879 position in CCCC. Soleus Capital Management LP purchased an additional 75000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.14%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $8.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CCCC holdings by 2.38% and now holds 2.05 million CCCC shares valued at $6.94 million with the added 47611.0 shares during the period. CCCC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.