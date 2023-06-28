Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) marked $1.25 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.09. While Bakkt Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 14.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKKT fell by -49.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.79 to $1.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -238.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.26M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BKKT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.89%, with a loss of -9.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.28, showing growth from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKKT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bakkt Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKKT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKKT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKKT has decreased by -20.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,400,784 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.25 million, following the sale of -1,105,813 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BKKT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -118,219 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,561,391.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC added a 645,885 position in BKKT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.79%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $2.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BKKT holdings by 7.65% and now holds 1.59 million BKKT shares valued at $2.26 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. BKKT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.80% at present.