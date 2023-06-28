As of Tuesday, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MNMD) stock closed at $3.27, down from $3.28 the previous day. While Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNMD fell by -68.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.95 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.63% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) recommending Buy.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MNMD is recording 422.79K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.92%, with a loss of -9.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MNMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MNMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Alyeska Investment Group LP’s position in MNMD has decreased by -5.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,042,639 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.69 million, following the sale of -57,361 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MNMD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.54%.

