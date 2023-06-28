In Tuesday’s session, WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) marked $6.52 per share, up from $6.26 in the previous session. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 4.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -10.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.02 to $3.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.88% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, Goldman Upgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Buy.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

WW International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 55.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WW has an average volume of 6.56M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a loss of -3.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.90, showing growth from the present price of $6.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,633,237 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.51 million, following the purchase of 6,633,237 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -970,492 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,327,923.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,843,928 position in WW. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -4.92 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -59.86%, now holding 3.3 million shares worth $21.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its WW holdings by 41,376.36% and now holds 3.19 million WW shares valued at $20.95 million with the added 3.19 million shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.