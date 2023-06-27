As of Monday, UTime Limited’s (NASDAQ:UTME) stock closed at $2.35, up from $2.31 the previous day. While UTime Limited has overperformed by 1.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTME rose by 63.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.40 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.44% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of UTime Limited (UTME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of UTime Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UTME is recording 584.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.65%, with a loss of -7.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze UTime Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UTME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UTME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Securities LLC’s position in UTME has decreased by -25.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,760 shares of the stock, with a value of $67590.0, following the sale of -13,151 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in UTME during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,487 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46957.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,233.

UTME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.