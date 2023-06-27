A share of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) closed at $17.14 per share on Monday, up from $16.87 day before. While Lemonade Inc. has overperformed by 1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND fell by -13.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.97 to $10.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.57% in the last 200 days.

On June 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) recommending Underweight.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 114.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lemonade Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LMND is registering an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.13%, with a loss of -12.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.94, showing decline from the present price of $17.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LMND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LMND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in LMND has increased by 3.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,043,485 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.87 million, following the purchase of 152,281 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LMND during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 86,123 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,532,099.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 122,846 position in LMND. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 19107.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.10%, now holding 0.93 million shares worth $16.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its LMND holdings by 2.73% and now holds 0.87 million LMND shares valued at $15.31 million with the added 23107.0 shares during the period. LMND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.