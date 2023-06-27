CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) closed Monday at $11.60 per share, down from $12.25 a day earlier. While CureVac N.V. has underperformed by -5.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -22.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.62 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 08, 2023, SVB Securities started tracking CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -70.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CureVac N.V.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CVAC is recording an average volume of 611.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.21%, with a gain of 13.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.87, showing growth from the present price of $11.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 12,245,955 shares of the stock, with a value of $118.17 million, following the purchase of 12,245,955 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 588.60%.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its CVAC holdings by 106.67% and now holds 1.79 million CVAC shares valued at $17.28 million with the added 0.92 million shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.