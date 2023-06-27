Within its last year performance, EQRX fell by -62.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.05 to $1.58, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.74% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On November 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) to Underweight.

Analysis of EQRx Inc. (EQRX)

One of the most important indicators of EQRx Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EQRX is recording 2.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a gain of 8.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.55, showing growth from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EQRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EQRx Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EQRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EQRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EQRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 23.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,939,507 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,613,097.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 4,645,072 position in EQRX. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased an additional 2.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.44%, now holding 15.34 million shares worth $27.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EQRX holdings by -0.07% and now holds 14.21 million EQRX shares valued at $25.01 million with the lessened 10629.0 shares during the period. EQRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.10% at present.