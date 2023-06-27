As of Monday, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CMPX) stock closed at $3.18, up from $3.15 the previous day. While Compass Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 17.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.65 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.98% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On January 31, 2023, Jefferies started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX)

One of the most important indicators of Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMPX is recording 560.93K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a gain of 2.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.17, showing growth from the present price of $3.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in CMPX has increased by 8.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,250,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.12 million, following the purchase of 475,200 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in CMPX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -24,217 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,915,073.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 180,600 position in CMPX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 24157.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.68%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $10.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Braidwell LP increased its CMPX holdings by 79.02% and now holds 3.25 million CMPX shares valued at $9.42 million with the added 1.43 million shares during the period. CMPX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.60% at present.