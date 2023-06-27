Nextracker Inc. (NXT)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -5.55% from the previous close with its current price standing at $35.94. Its current price is -18.26% under its 52-week high of $43.97 and 27.27% more than its 52-week low of $28.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.26% below the high and +4.78% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Additionally, it is important to take into account NXT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.94 for the last tewlve months.

How does Nextracker Inc. (NXT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 14 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.57 in simple terms.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT): Earnings History

If we examine Nextracker Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, slashing the consensus of $0.31. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 22.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.31. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 22.60%.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nextracker Inc. (NXT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.21% of its stock and 57.21% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC holding total of 15.28 million shares that make 33.30% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 557.23 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 4.27 million shares of NXT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.30%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 155.6 million.

An overview of Nextracker Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nextracker Inc. (NXT) traded 1,079,888 shares per day, with a moving average of $40.03 and price change of -3.20. With the moving average of $37.01 and a price change of +1.10, about 1,045,285 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.